Tua Tagovailoa remains limited participant on Dolphins injury report

Playing on Thursday night this week, the Dolphins did not have a full practice on Tuesday. But if they had, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would have been limited.

Tagovailoa has a fracture in the middle finger in his left hand, which is impacting his throwing ability. Earlier on Tuesday, head coach Brian Flores said the Dolphins are taking things day-by-day with the quarterback. But if the game were on Tuesday, then backup Jacoby Brissett would be starting.

Still, Tagovailoa is making progress and the swelling has gone down.

If Tagovailoa cannot start on Thursday, Flores said the second-year QB is likely to be active as Miami’s backup QB. Tagovailoa served in that same role in the Dolphins win over the Texans on Sunday.

Generally, there were no changes on Miami’s Tuesday injury report. center Greg Mancz (ankle) did not participate. Linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), defensive back Elijah Campbell (toe), and safety Brandon Jones (ankle) would have been limited in a full practice.

