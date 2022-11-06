Tua Tagovailoa was really impressed by Justin Fields’ day

While the Miami Dolphins were able to secure their sixth win of the season on Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears 35-32, the home team’s second-year quarterback was a big reason why the contest was so close.

Justin Fields kept Chicago’s offense in the game in Week 10, setting a single-game, regular-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback (178), including a 61-yard touchdown run on their first drive of the second half.

Fields also completed 60.7% of his pass attempts for 123 yards and three touchdowns with a 106.7 passer rating.

The former Ohio State Buckeye has been scrutinized during his first year-and-a-half in the NFL, and nobody is more familiar with early-career criticism than Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

After Miami’s victory, Tagovailoa was asked about the performance from his counterpart in this game, and he had nothing but praise for the young quarterback.

“He impressed me a lot,” Tagovailoa said. “How many rushing yards did he have? He had like 200? Jeez. Dude’s a baller. Dude’s a baller. He was making some plays in the pass game as well. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for the success that he’s finding. He’s finding himself in this league. I think people are starting to recognize more, the more he gets out and has opportunities to play.”

Fields is starting to play like the player who was selected with the 11th overall pick last year. If he can continue to string together some performances like this, he’ll make believers out of Bears fans and NFL fans in no time. He already seems to have one in the quarterback in Miami.

