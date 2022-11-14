Tua Tagovailoa reacts to receiving MVP chants vs. Browns

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had another impressive performance, completing 78.1% of his passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

Tagovailoa’s day brought him to 18 touchdowns on the season, a new career-high despite the quarterback playing in just eight games so far. He also leads the NFL in passer rating (118.4).

With the strong start to the season, many have begun mentioning Tagovailoa’s name in MVP conversations, along with Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

During Sunday’s contest, Dolphins fans started raining MVP chants on the former first-round pick, and it was loud enough that it was picked up on the television broadcast and could be heard by the quarterback himself.

It’s happening, MVP chants for Tua Tagovailoa at Hard Rock Stadium pic.twitter.com/3nGJni1aym — Jacob Meshel (@fins_dynasty) November 13, 2022

“There’s no doubt I heard that,” Tagovailoa said. “I could hear that when it was a TV timeout, when we were walking back into the tunnel. You know, it’s flattering. But what we came to do and what we came to accomplish, it’s not accomplished yet. So it would be cool, but we have bigger goals and aspirations on what we want to do as a team.”

Tagovailoa has always been a team-first guy, and he knows that winning will mean more than any personal accolade.

