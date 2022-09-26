Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Dolphins Week 3 win vs. Bills

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers did just enough to beat Tom Brady and the short-handed Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL MVP threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Packers withstood a late rally led by Brady to hold off the Bucs for a 14-12 victory in the first meeting between the teams since Tampa Bay won the NFC championship game two seasons ago. There could be some tiebreakers and stuff down the line when you beat a team like this,'' Rodgers said after defeating Brady for the first time in three tries since the seven-time Super Bowl champion joined the Bucs in 2020.