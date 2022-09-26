Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Dolphins Week 3 win vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa reacts to the Miami Dolphins Week 3 win vs. the Buffalo Bills.
The Lions may be without starting running back D’Andre Swift for a bit. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Swift suffered a sprained shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. While Swift is not expected to need surgery to correct the issue, Swift still may miss playing time. Kyle Meinke of MLive.com noted that [more]
The Chargers are waiting for word about the severity of injuries suffered by a couple of key players in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. Defensive end Joey Bosa injured his groin and left tackle Rashawn Slater left the game with a biceps injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both players are going for [more]
Nobody -- not the referees, Matt Ryan or Chris Jones -- is saying what Jones said to draw the penalty, but it's a rare unsportsmanlike conduct.
Former Patriots wide receiver was like many of us watching Tom Brady gallop 18 yards Sunday in what would have been his longest run in 15 years.
After catching four passes for 38 yards in the first two weeks of the season, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts offered assurances that he was not frustrated by his lack of opportunities to make plays for the offense. Pitts didn’t have to go back to that well after Sunday’s game. The Falcons got their first [more]
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers did just enough to beat Tom Brady and the short-handed Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL MVP threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Packers withstood a late rally led by Brady to hold off the Bucs for a 14-12 victory in the first meeting between the teams since Tampa Bay won the NFC championship game two seasons ago. There could be some tiebreakers and stuff down the line when you beat a team like this,'' Rodgers said after defeating Brady for the first time in three tries since the seven-time Super Bowl champion joined the Bucs in 2020.
Here are the full highlights from the Philadelphia Eagles' dominating 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was shaken up and struggled to gain his footing after his head hit the grass.
The Rams were the only team in the NFC West to pick up a win in Week 3 and now are in first place.
Here's how Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made some history in Sunday's Week 3 game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Thomas Morstead stepped into the middle of Miami's end zone, swung his powerful right leg and booted a punt. Nearly the butt of a bad joke ending, the Dolphins held on for the last laugh against the reigning AFC East champions instead. Miami overcame what was quickly dubbed the ''butt punt'' by shutting down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills twice in the final minutes, improving to 3-0 with a 21-19 victory that ended with Allen desperately trying to spike the football on the edge of field goal range.
CHICAGO (AP) Moments after the game, Justin Fields wanted to get right back to work. Fields' growth in his second season with the Chicago Bears is one of the biggest priorities for the team at the moment, and it's clear there is a long way to go for the young quarterback. Fields passed for just 106 yards and tossed two ugly interceptions Sunday against Houston, but the Bears rushed for 281 yards in a 23-20 victory over the Texans.
Fifteen years ago, the late Sean Taylor nearly decapitated a punter.
The Bears are 2-1. The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
Cole Beasley may be a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, but that's not preventing the New York Giants from pursuing him.
"Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.