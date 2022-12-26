Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Dolphins' loss vs. Packers
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa reacts to the Dolphins' home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made another two-score comeback Sunday night to beat the Arizona Cardinals in walk-off fashion
Watch Ryan Succop give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a walk-off win in overtime Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to have lost another offensive lineman to a season-ending injury
The Packers' Pro Bowl cornerback delivered one of the best post-game interviews you'll find after the team's win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
Russell Wilson's struggles were on display for a Christmas audience.
The Buccaneers played ugly football once again on Sunday night, but that didn’t stop them from getting a win in Arizona. After falling behind 16-6 in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers scored 10 straight points to tie the game and then forced a Cardinals punt on the first drive of overtime. Tom Brady completed five [more]
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
The Packers were once left for dead at 4-8. Now, Matt LaFleur's team only needs three (or maybe four) individual results over the next two weeks to clinch a playoff berth.
Tom Brady and Co. can clinch the division with a win over the Panthers next week
Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says [more]
Brock Purdy showed a token of appreciation toward Trey Lance as the rookie transitioned into the starting quarterback role with the 49ers.
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
The 49ers kept pace with Vikings and made up a game on the Eagles in the NFC standings.
With two games left in the final regular season of his rookie contract, running back Josh Jacobs may be ready to move on from the Raiders. He seemed exasperated and exhausted after Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers, featuring a sluggish offense that mustered only 10 points before Pittsburgh took the lead late. “Yeah, man, [more]
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Three fourth-quarter interceptions from Tagovailoa helped spur a Packers win.
Brock Purdy and George Kittle's connection has resulted in the 49ers tight end making history after the 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.