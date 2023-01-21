Tua Tagovailoa posts on social media for first time since concussion, fans confused

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been quiet since suffering a concussion against the Green Bay Packers, as he wasn’t required to talk to the media every week.

However, even on social media, Tagovailoa had been silent. That was until he posted for the first time on Friday.

When one chapter ends, another begins. Proud of this last one, excited for the next one! pic.twitter.com/O1QNKRaVxF — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) January 20, 2023

Dolphins fans were confused by the caption, “When one chapter ends, another begins. Proud of this last one, excited for the next one!”

Is the ending chapter that he’s referring to the 2022 season, in which, he led the NFL in passer rating, or is he talking about his football career?

Head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier have both been supportive of Tagovailoa being Miami’s starting quarterback in 2023, but with the former Alabama signal-caller sustaining multiple concussions this year, he does have to consider his long-term health.

