Some NFL coaches have decided that the risks of injury just aren’t worth putting their starting quarterbacks on the field during the preseason. But Dolphins coach Brian Flores has a different view.

Flores had Tua Tagovailoa throw 11 passes in the Dolphins’ first preseason game, and 23 passes in last night’s second preseason game. And Flores says he and Tagovailoa are in agreement that playing so much in the preseason will be good for Tagovailoa’s development.

“Tua loves to play football,” Flores said, via AL.com. “He wants to be out there. We want him out there. To me, if you want to get better at football, you got to play football. That’s just my opinion. That’s kind of how we’ve handled it.”

Flores was pleased with how Tagovailoa played.

“I thought offensively we moved the ball effectively,” Flores said. “Had a pretty good time of possession there and really throughout the game. Tua, obviously, was a big part of that. Threw the ball well. Had good command of the offense. Made good decisions. I think overall it was good execution.”

It’s Year 3 for Flores in Miami and Year 2 for Tagovailoa, and Flores needs Tagovailoa to take a step forward in 2021.

Tua Tagovailoa playing plenty in preseason, Brian Flores says that will make him better originally appeared on Pro Football Talk