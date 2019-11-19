Tua Tagovailoa’s parents send message of thanks for support Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) adjusts his helmet before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- The parents of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa say the support the family has received “is nothing short of amazing.”

Galu and Diane Tagovailoa issued a statement Tuesday through Alabama’s athletic department and on Facebook. Tua Tagovailoa had surgery Monday in Houston for a dislocated right hip suffered in the Mississippi State game. The team’s surgeon, Dr. Lyle Cain, predicted a full recovery for the Crimson Tide star, who has been projected as a high NFL draft pick.

The statement thanks “all of the Alabama family and everyone across the world for the prayers and outpouring of love and support for our son and our family.”

It also says the family has “felt the unceasing prayer, and words can’t express how overwhelming and uplifting that has been for us.”

