Tua Tagovailoa outduels Kyler Murray in shootout to improve to 2-0 as Dolphins starter

Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals was billed as a battle between two of the NFL’s brightest young quarterback prospects.

It did not disappoint.

Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa put on a sizzling show in the desert that saw the Dolphins rookie quarterback improve to 2-0 as an NFL starter.

A week after the Dolphins leaned on their defense to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Tagovailoa’s NFL debut, they let their rookie rip in a shootout with Murray. He paid off head coach Brian Flores’ confidence in a 34-31 thriller that saw Tagovailoa impress with his arm and his legs.