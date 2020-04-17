Wonderlic scores are far from the be-all and end-all of predicting a player's NFL success, but they certainly could impact one's draft stock.

The scores of the top quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft were revealed by Bob McGinn of The Athletic on Friday, and there were some interesting results, particularly from the coveted Alabama product Tua Taglovailoa.

Tagovailoa, who's going fifth or sixth overall in most mock drafts, had an alarmingly low score of 13. Wonderlic tests are scored on a scale of 1-50.

Here's the full list of notable QB scores, per McGinn.

Jake Fromm: 35

Joe Burrow: 34

Jordan Love: 27

Justin Herbert: 25

Anthony Gordon: 25

Jacob Eason: 23

James Morgan: 23

Jalen Hurts: 18

Tua Tagovailoa: 13

Although his low score isn't ideal, it shouldn't scare off teams who have been high on the 22-year-old heading into next week's draft. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, for example, scored a 13 and is the reigning NFL MVP.

The real concern is Tagovailoa's durability, as he's suffered multiple injuries the past couple of years including a season-ending hip dislocation in November. That, along with the Wonderlic test, may cause him to slip in the first round. That means the New England Patriots, who some predict will spend a "premium pick" on a QB, could be in the mix.

The Patriots also have been linked to Utah State's Jordan Love and Florida International's James Morgan, who both had solid scores in the 20s.

Former Pats QB Tom Brady scored a 33 on his Wonderlic test back in 2000. Jarrett Stidham, New England's fourth-round pick in last year's draft, scored a 26.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins next Thursday.

How Tua Tagovailoa, other top QBs in NFL Draft scored on Wonderlic test originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston