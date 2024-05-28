Tua Tagovailoa is one of the NFL’s most important players in 2024

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one of the most divisive players in the NFL. Since being drafted No. 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins, he has performed well and improved every year. His 2024 season will be an interesting one to watch for numerous reasons.

Tagovailoa is due for a contract extension as his rookie deal is almost up. There were concerns about his throwing ability, but those were alleviated as he has sat at the top, or near the top, in various categories. There were also worries about his durability, but he quieted those concerns with a fully-healthy 2023 season that had him play in every game without missing any time due to injury.

CBS Sports’s Zachary Pereles ranked the top 100 most important players for the upcoming 2024 season and listed Tagovailoa at No. 21.

“Tua Tagovailoa isn’t just one of the NFL’s most important players to watch once the season starts, but one of the most important players until then, too. He’s due for a contract extension … if the Dolphins want to give him one. Finally healthy for a full season, Tagovailoa threw for 4,634 yards, more in a single season than any Dolphin not named Dan Marino. Tagovailoa’s inconsistencies when playing off-schedule and his struggles late in seasons cast doubt.”

With the level of talent surrounding him on the offense, Dolphins fans have set their sights on a potential Super Bowl run, headlined by the abilities of Tagovailoa. However, Miami has gone decades without a playoff win. Changing that would be huge for Tagovailoa’s case to be the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Tagovailoa and Alabama football news as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire