Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel offered updates about quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater at the start of his Monday press conference.

McDaniel was asked if Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the team’s Week Six game against the Vikings because of the concussion he suffered in the team’s Week Four loss to the Bengals. McDaniel didn’t rule Tagovailoa out and said the team is constantly re-evaluating how the quarterback is feeling before adding that he’s not ready to get on a field yet.

“He’s not ready to take the step to do some football stuff yet,” McDaniel said.

Teddy Bridgewater started in Tagovailoa’s place against the Jets on Sunday, but he was knocked out of the game after getting hit by Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on Miami’s first offensive play. Bridgewater did not exhibit concussion symptoms, but was ruled out under the revised rules of the concussion protocol that were put in place after Tagovailoa’s injury.

McDaniel said Bridgewater remains in the protocol on Monday.

“No symptoms today, no symptoms yesterday but, per the rule change, he’s being treated as if he has a concussion,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said on Sunday that a spotter saw Bridgewater stumble and he was asked Monday about a number of videos on social media that don’t show Bridgewater stumble after getting up from the hit. McDaniel said he didn’t see Bridgewater stumble either, but added that “the rules are the rules” and that he’s “not in the business of grading and coaching spotters.”

Tua Tagovailoa not ready for “football stuff,” Teddy Bridgewater still in concussion protocol originally appeared on Pro Football Talk