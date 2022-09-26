With the Dolphins and Bengals playing on Thursday night this week, Miami issued its first injury report of the week on Monday afternoon.

It is lengthy.

Because the Dolphins did not practice on Monday, the injury report is an estimate. Nevertheless, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would not have practiced with his back and ankle injuries.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier on Monday that Tagovailoa was sore. And that he effectively wasn’t sure how Tagovialoa would respond over teh course of the week and if the quarterback would be available on Thursday.

“It’s my first time on a Thursday night game with Tua, so I don’t assume anything,” McDaniel said in his Monday press conference. “But it wasn’t out of the extreme norm of bumps and bruises after a game. But as far as me being able to access my crystal ball, it’s broke right now. That’s one of the reasons why you have a roster of capable people and that’s why we brought Teddy [Bridgewater] here and drafted Skylar [Thompson] — you have to be ready for these types of adjustments. And just like Teddy was ready in the game, we’ll be ready for whatever we have to deal with moving forward.”

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), tight end Cethan Carter (concussiopn), offensive lineman Rob Hunt (shin), safety Brandon Jones (chest), tight end Hunter Long (ankle), and receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) also would not have practiced.

Edge rusher Melvin Ingram also would not have practiced due to rest.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Jevon Holland (neck), cornerback Kader Kohou (ankle), offensive tackle Greg Little (finger), defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand) and receiver Cedrick Wilson (ribs/toe_ would have been limited.

Tua Tagovailoa would not have practiced Monday with back, ankle injuries originally appeared on Pro Football Talk