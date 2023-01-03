Tua Tagovailoa not expected to play Week 18 in crucial game vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second official concussion during the game against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. He self-reported his symptoms a day after the contest and has been in concussion protocol ever since.

Tagovailoa has missed numerous games due to concussions. Earlier this season, he was sidelined for a few weeks after the back of his head hit the ground in Cincinnati and he had to be carted off.

Last week, in a loss against the New England Patriots, Tagovailoa’s absence was felt by the Dolphins.

Now, as the team’s playoff chances hang on by just a thread, Miami faces the New York Jets in a must-win game. It will have to be done, however, without the help of Tagovailoa.

Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa is not a part of the team’s QB plans for Sunday’s game vs. the Jets. Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater are. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Tagovailoa and the likelihood of his return if the Dolphins make the NFL playoffs.

