Tua Tagovailoa’s next HC might be his former college OC

Earlier this month the Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores from his head coaching position after three seasons. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be entering his third season in the NFL and the next hire will be critical to Tagovailoa’s success.

The good news for Tagovailoa is that the Dolphins are reportedly zeroing in on a familiar face for its franchise quarterback in Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Daboll was the Alabama offensive coordinator during Tagovailoa’s freshman season in Tuscaloosa and was instrumental to Tua’s early development in college.

Pat Leonard of New York Daily Sports was the first to report on the news that the Dolphins were favoring Daboll.

Several league sources believe Bills OC Brian Daboll is the favorite to be the Miami Dolphins' next head coach.

If Daboll takes that job, Dan Quinn & Brian Flores are the leading contenders to be the Giants' next head coach, to me. NYG's done significant work on both. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 26, 2022

