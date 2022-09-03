Tua Tagovailoa named Dolphins captain, but so is feisty Jevon Holland at age 22 | Habib

MIAMI GARDENS — Tua Tagovailoa is a Dolphins captain for 2022.

That was the early morning headline Thursday when the Dolphins announced their captains, given the (justified) brouhaha last year when the alleged leader of the team wasn’t even recognized as a leader of the offense. Once coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa was the “resounding” overall leader in voting by teammates for 2022, that mercifully extinguished such fires.

And since Tagovailoa didn’t address the media Thursday, that shifted the focus to an even better story. One that is going to have a major impact on the Dolphins this year and for the foreseeable future.

As 22 years, 182 days old Thursday, safety Jevon Holland had to be among the youngest team captains in the league, probably ever. We all knew he was a steal in the second round last year, but it’s only now we’re learning that sewing that "C" on his jersey makes official what teammates already knew.

Xavien Howard: Jevon Holland ‘gets on everybody' to be at their best

Xavien Howard. Heard of him? The All-Pro cornerback? Howard — a captain, stunningly, for only the first time — was discussing the leadership qualities he has seen in Holland when he let everybody in on a little secret:

That 22-year-old is bold enough to get on the All-Pro’s case.

“If I’m messing up where I need a spot where I’m supposed to be at, he’ll say something,” Howard said. “He gets on everybody.”

The best part: We’re not just talking this year. Holland did that last year, too, evidently because nobody informed him rookies should be seen and not heard.

“The joint practices in Tampa, he got on me,” Howard said, referring to the summer of 2021. “I was hot because you know, you mess up, you’re down on yourself. But I was hot and he said something.”

And then Howard was hotter.

“Like, ‘Bro, if he says one more thing … ,' ” Howard said.

Howard laughed. He just can’t stay mad at the kid.

“Everybody’s got to be accountable,” Howard said. “And you know, that goes a long way, especially with this team. If you want to win, you’ve got to be accountable.”

Holland ‘was a little choked up' to learn he's a captain

Holding teammates accountable is another word for leading. Holland did that as a captain in high school and in college. As a second-year pro, he had no expectation either way on the captaincy voting. When Holland was informed he made the cut, “I was a little choked up,” he said.

It hit his coach, too.

“It blows my mind that he’s a second-year 22-year-old,” McDaniel said. “It really does while also making me feel very old. Because that would put his birth in the 2000s. Like, what? I was graduating high school around then, but I think that it’s really cool to see.”

Had Holland come in last year and simply played the way he did, nobody could have said a word. Well, nobody except McDaniel, had he been around. McDaniel expects that much out of Holland and was delighted to know his teammates do, too.

“That is great news for the Miami Dolphins when there’s an alignment between talent and respect,” McDaniel said. “You can’t just get that by talent alone and it’s not a popularity contest.”

Holland wasn’t about to win a popularity contest with Howard in Tampa. A rook talking to the best player on the team like that? Who does he think he is, Jevon Holland?

“I just feel like it’s a part of my process, making sure that my teammates are all held to the same standard,” Holland said. “I hold myself to a higher standard and I want them to understand that I hold them to a higher standard as well. I’m not going to necessarily not say something to somebody based on their status or whatnot. I see him as my teammate and I want him to coach me as hard as I coach him. I’m going to take everything that he says, and I hope that he will do the same for me. Of course, it’s always love from me, and he knows that.”

Of the Dolphins’ five captains last season, the only one still on the active roster is linebacker Elandon Roberts. Two of this year’s captains are first-year Dolphins: left tackle Terron Armstead and receiver Tyreek Hill. Armstead, 31, is the only one of the seven over 30. The other remaining captain, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, joins Tagovailoa and Holland in the 26-or-younger set.

Terron Armstead: Tua Tagovailoa is the captain of this team

The inclusion of Tagovailoa allows a sigh of relief for the Dolphins. Excluding him would have meant revisiting the debate over how much teammates truly respected his leadership abilities and how much he was willing to accept such a role. Armstead, a longtime captain on the Saints, sees this as a solid selection.

“It’s my first time being around him, but just from these last several months I’ve seen growth,” Armstead said. “I’ve seen confidence, I’ve seen just his love and passion for the game. That just speaks volumes to him, how he approaches his job every day and we are 100% behind him. He is the captain, so he’s the one that we are all following and he’s going to lead us to wherever we got to go.”

Receiver Jaylen Waddle was smiling over the news.

“He deserves it,” Waddle said. “He put in a tremendous amount of work this offseason and came in, had a great training camp. All our captains deserve it, but Tua especially.”

McDaniel said he left it up to the players but in the end, he knew it was important for the starting quarterback to have that badge of honor.

“The way we approach it here is that the players vote for who they want to represent them as captain, and seeing how it was a point system, and the resounding highest point winner was Tua, I think it says everything,” McDaniel said. “ … I think that’s the greatest honor you can have in a team sport, especially the biggest team sport, which is professional football.”

It’s an honor that one 22-year-old — who neither talks nor acts like a 22-year-old — will carry with him for the first time this season.

It won’t be the last time.

