Tua Tagovailoa to miss Week 9 start vs. the Texans with finger injury

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited throughout the week of practice due to an injury to a finger on his left hand, as he was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the injury Tagovailoa suffered was actually a fracture in his middle finger and that he would miss at least the Texans’ game if not more.

In Tagovailoa’s place will once again be Jacoby Brissett who started three games earlier this season when Tagovailoa missed time with a rib injury.

The Dolphins also play again on Thursday against Baltimore, so with a quick turnaround, Brissett may start in Week 10 as well.