Tua Tagovailoa to miss Dolphins game with Patriots

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Miami Dolphins’ quest for a playoff spot will take place Sunday without Tua Tagovailoa.

The starting quarterback will miss the AFC East battle with the New England Patriots because of a concussion. He remains in protocol.

Tagovailoa has previously missed games this season with concussion issues and the problem is extremely concerning.

Teddy Bridgewater will start for Miami, which has lost four in a row.

