Tua Tagovailoa: Mike McDaniel doesn’t get as much praise as I think he should

The 6-3 Dolphins are in the thick of things in the AFC, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing the best football of his young career.

Miami enters Week 10 at No. 5 in yards and No. 10 in scoring. Receiver Tyreek Hill is on pace to shatter the single-season receiving yards record with Jaylen Waddle also on pace to finish with over 1,500 receiving yards.

Both receivers have had plenty to do with Tagovailoa’s success in 2022. But on Wednesday, the quarterback himself said his head coach deserves more praise.

“I think coach Mike does a great job putting us in great situations offensively,” Tagovailloa said in his press conference. “He has a lot of, people would say window dressing. He doesn’t like that term, because it’s just a part of our offense with the movement, shifting, motioning. It’s a part of what we do. So I think it’s a lot of credit to what our head coach has done within installs and things like that to help put us in those situations.

“We can say that I go out there and throw, Tyreek and Waddle and all these other guys catch and run. [McDaniel] continues to give other people praise, but he doesn’t get as much praise as I think he should, and a lot of that is because of him.”

Tagovailoa noted how McDaniel has customized the offense specifically for the strengths of its best players.

“If you look on film, he tries to tailor it to what Tyreek runs the best, what Jaylen likes running, what I like throwing, what I’m good at throwing and things like that,” Tagovailoa said. “Whereas, you watch their film from when they were with the 49ers, they did things a little different because of what those guys were good at and what they liked. So I really think it’s just things that are tailored to our strengths, and then he builds off of that.

“So not much of, ‘Why are we doing it like this?’ Or ‘Why are we doing it like that?’ It’s more so, ‘How do you see that play if they get this or if they get that? How do you see him running it and where do you think I should go with the ball on this?’ Just more of that kind of conversation.”

Tagovailoa has completed 70 percent of his passes this season for 1,980 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. Entering Week 10, he leads the league at 9.2 yards per attempt, 13.1 yards per completion, and a 115.9 passer rating.

