ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. isn’t the only person invoking Tom Brady‘s name when talking about former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played with Jones in Tuscaloosa before moving on to the NFL and said on a Yahoo Sports podcast that any team that gets Jones is “going to be very lucky” to have him on hand.

“I would say he’s a sly kind of athletic person,” Tagovailoa said. “He’s a more mobile Tom Brady. He’s very athletic, very smart too.”

Kiper said recently that he sees similarities between Jones and Brady when it comes to accuracy, competitiveness, and intelligence while adding that Jones “wouldn’t be close, probably” to Brady when all is said and done. He’s been steadily moving up draft boards, though, and it’s a safe bet that he won’t be waiting as long as Brady did to find out where he’ll kick off his NFL career.

Tua Tagovailoa: Mac Jones is a more mobile Tom Brady originally appeared on Pro Football Talk