Tua Tagovailoa limited in Wednesday’s practice

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was dressed but not expected to play Sunday. An injury to Jacoby Brissett, though, necessitated Tagovailoa to return to the field a week earlier than expected.

Tagovailoa, who has a fracture in his left middle finger, is expected to be ready to start this week, Brian Flores said Wednesday morning.

Tagovailoa was limited at Wednesday’s practice, however.

Brissett (knee) was a full participant.

The Dolphins did not have defensive back Elijah Campbell (toe) or defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (quadriceps). Safety Brandon Jones (ankle) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (back) were limited.

