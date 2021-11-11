Tua Tagovailoa (left finger) will not start, Jacoby Brissett in vs. Ravens

The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night for a Week 10 battle. However, they’ll be doing it without their starting quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa will not be starting for the Dolphins as he recovers from an injury to his left middle finger, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. In his place will be Jacoby Brissett, who will get his fifth start of the season while Tagovailoa will be available in a backup role.

Tagovailoa suffered the injury back in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills but finished the contest before missing their Week 9 matchup against the Houston Texans.

This is the second injury that has cost the quarterback time, as he was placed on injured reserve earlier in the season, causing him to miss three starts.

Against a tough opponent like Baltimore, the Dolphins needed all the help that they could get, but it doesn’t seem like it will work out for them.