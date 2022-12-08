Tua Tagovailoa leads NFL in updated Pro Bowl voting

The NFL has changed up its Pro Bowl format for the 2023 iteration of the event, but the competitors are still being voted in by the fans, coaches and the players themselves.

With just one week left in the online fan voting, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the top vote-getter, receiving 138,390 votes, as of Wednesday.

Behind Tagovailoa are Justin Jefferson (137,826 votes), Patrick Mahomes (133,607), Tyreek Hill (132,100) and Travis Kelce (131,378).

Miami is still in the top five for total team votes along with the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

Fullback Alec Ingold, left tackle Terron Armstead and long snapper Blake Ferguson also lead the AFC in votes at their positions.

This isn’t the first time that Dolphins fans have flexed their influence on online competitions, and it won’t be the last. Voting ends Dec. 15 through either NFL.com or on Twitter by using the player’s first and last name or their Twitter handle combined with the hashtag #ProBowlVote.

