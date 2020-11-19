Tua Tagovailoa lands on injury report with foot injury

The hip is fine. However, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has his first NFL injury.

After his third start, the rookie first-rounder has landed on the injury report with a foot problem. He nevertheless fully participated in practice on Wednesday, in advance of Sunday’s game at Denver.

The disclosure means that Tua is receiving treatment for the injury, but that it’s not keeping him from performing.

Tua’s history of injuries at the college level became a major concern prior to the draft. After Sunday’s win over the Chargers, I asked him about taking hits at the NFL level.

“I’ve taken a good amount already,” he said, “and I think that’s enough for me.”

Tua explained that he knows the hits will happen, but that he’s trying to be smart and slide when necessary.

There’s no reason to think the foot injury will keep Tua from playing on Sunday. However, it’s a reminder that contact will potentially lead to more injuries. Ideally, all mobile quarterbacks will find a way to use their legs and their brains to avoid taking hits.

