Tua Tagovailoa on Justin Fields' record breaking day: 'Dude's a baller'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields' record breaking day saying dude's a baller.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during Sunday's game and how we graded the Bears in their loss against the Dolphins.
The Bears lost to the Dolphins, 35-32, despite a breakout game from QB Justin Fields, who dazzled with 301 total yards and 4 touchdowns.
There were a lot of questions about Justin Fields as late as a month ago. Showing off his dynamic athleticism and improved passing, Fields went toe-to-toe with Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday and nearly led the Chicago Bears to a comeback win. Fields rushed for 178 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, but Tagovailoa passed for three TDs to lead Miami to a wild 35-32 victory.
The former Ohio State standout recorded 178 rushing yards as the Chicago Bears quarterback in a 35-32 loss Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill's remarkable start to his time with the Dolphins continued on Sunday. Hill caught seven passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in Miami's 35-32 win over the Bears. He now has 76 catches for 1,104 yards on the year, which is the most receiving yards any player has had in the
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
On Sunday night, the Chiefs and Titans set a record for the biggest gap between completed passes for one team (43) and for the other (five). Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes nearly set two other single-game records in the 20-17 overtime win against the Titans. With 68 pass attempts, Mahomes came within two of the
The big head-scratcher was the no-call after Chase Claypool appeared to be held for a DPI shortly after Eddie Jackson's penalty.