Tua Tagovailoa: ‘I just want to get something done, that’s it’

Tua Tagovailoa can’t find the word to describe how he’s feeling about contract talks with the Miami Dolphins. It’s safe to say the word isn’t “happy,” though.

“I’m not frustrated,” Tagovailoa said Tuesday. “I’m … another word.”

So reporters tried to help Tagovailoa find that word.

Concerned? “Not concerned. Concerned is not the right word. That’s way off from the word.”

Antsy? “Probably antsy in a way, yeah.”

Pissed off? “I wouldn’t say pissed off. This is the nature of the beast, right? That’s how it goes.”

Agitated? Annoyed? Bothered? “Umm … [laughs] I just want to get something done.”

For now, Tagovailoa is set to play the 2024 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. But the quarterback has been in extension talks with the Dolphins throughout the offseason.

More than four months ago, Tagovailoa told reporters at the Pro Bowl Games that he was confident a deal would get done. In April, he said there were “exciting times ahead, that’s for sure.”

But with training camp less than two months away, there’s still no agreement and it’s safe to say Tagovailoa is ready for negotiations to be over.

“From where we started, there’s been a lot of progress,” Tagovailoa said. “Now, you can ask the other question — ‘then why aren’t we seeing an agreement?’ — well that’s the tough part about it. That’s why it’s business. That’s why you’ve got one side and the other trying to meet in the middle.

“I’m confident that a deal will get done, but it’s not in my control. It’s really up to both sides meeting in the middle.”

A contract extension for Tagovailoa is expected to pay the Dolphins quarterback more than $50 million per year, which will make him the highest paid player in franchise history.

