Tua Tagovailoa joins impressive list of quarterbacks to start 3-0 vs. Bill Belichick

Whether or not Tua Tagovalioa remains the long-term answer at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins remains to be seen.

What can no longer be denied, however, are his credentials against the New England Patriots.

Tua, drafted fifth overall by Miami in 2020, is now 3-0 against the Patriots in his career. In doing so, he's become just the sixth quarterback to start his career with at least three straight wins against a Bill Belichick-coached team, going back to his days with the Cleveland Browns:

That's quite the list, complete with one quarterback already in the Hall of Fame (Elway) and another on the way in Brees.

Testaverde's case is interesting, having played for Belichick in Cleveland before beating him in three straight starts for the New York Jets later on in his career -- before ultimately rejoining Belichick for a season in New England as a backup to Tom Brady in 2006.

Speaking of Brady...the soonest the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could play the Patriots again is in 2023, and again in 2025. So if he were to play through his age 48 season, he, too, could have a shot at three straight wins against Belichick.

Tua's overall numbers against New England aren't anything spectacular, having completed a respectable 68 percent of his passes, but he's averaging just 152 yards per game through the air. He's thrown two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Patriots, equating to an 81.9 passer rating, but has rushed for three touchdowns against them as well.