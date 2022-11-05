Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle’s jerseys already have a spot in the Hall of Fame

Tua Tagovailoa is becoming a franchise player for the Miami Dolphins and has made some significant steps forward in year three including one of the craziest comebacks in NFL history.

The former Crimson Tide signal-caller pulled off one of the most impressive quarters in NFL history, and as a result, his jersey was sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

In Week 2, the Dolphins trailed the Baltimore Ravens 35-14 heading into the fourth quarter before Tua took the game over. In the final quarter alone Tua threw for 189 yards and four touchdowns which tied the NFL record for most passing touchdowns in a quarter. He was responsible for six on the day.

The Dolphins came back to win 42-38 which marked the largest comeback in Miami history.

Tagovailoa’s jersey was placed next to Waddle’s, which earned its spot in Canton after he broke the record for the most receptions ever by a rookie.

🗣New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame The jersey that @MiamiDolphins QB @Tua wore when he threw a record-tying four touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Baltimore on September 18 is now in display in Canton. pic.twitter.com/TZZKmAUq8S — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 4, 2022

