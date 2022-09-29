Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said this week that he is planning to play against the Bengals on Thursday night despite the back and ankle injuries that led him to be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

It appears to be the Dolphins’ plan as well. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Tagovailoa is expected to make the start in Cincinnati.

Tagovailoa said that the back injury has been a bigger concern and that it affects all aspects of playing quarterback, so there will be a lot of attention paid to how he is holding up over the course of the game.

Pelissero also reports that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and left tackle Terron Armstead are expected to play. Waddle has been bothered by a groin injury while Armstead is dealing with a toe injury.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Brandon Jones (chest), and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe) are also listed as questionable for Miami.

Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle are expected to play Thursday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk