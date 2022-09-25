Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle on 3rd-and-22 sets up Dolphins touchdown
The Miami Dolphins are fast. So fast they can turn a third-and-22 into a first-and-10 in a blink.
That’s what happened on Sunday in the fourth quarter with the Dolphins down three in their AFC East clash with the Buffalo Bills.
Tagovailoa wound up and fired a strike to Jaylen Waddle. The Alabama connection turned the troubling situation into a first down.
Boosted by that, Miami went into the lead when Chase Edmonds found the end zone on a short run.
On 3rd and 22… TUA TO WADDLE!


— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022
The @MiamiDolphins take the lead!


— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022