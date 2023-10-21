Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts share mutual respect, as teammates and rivals

At Alabama, Jalen Hurts became the starting quarterback as a true freshman and led his team to the national championship game as both a freshman and sophomore — and was rewarded for his efforts by being benched in the national championship game by true freshman Tua Tagovailoa, who engineered a second-half comeback win to clinch the title for the Crimson Tide.

After losing a quarterback competition to Tagovailoa the next year, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma. But there are no hard feelings between the two quarterbacks, who will meet when the Dolphins face the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Alabama coach Nick Saban thinks the relationship between Hurts and Tagovailoa is unique.

“I never had two players that were really, really good players at the same position who actually supported each other the way those two guys supported each other when they were here,” Saban said, via NBCPhiladelphia.com. “I think that comes from mutual respect and both guys being great team guys and putting the team before their own personal feelings. One guy went like 26-2 as a starter and got replaced by another guy for a whole year and supported him. And when that guy got hurt, he went in and won the game.”

Hurts said he remains a fan of Tagovailoa.

“It’s been great to see the things he’s been able to do over his career,” Hurts said.

The feeling is mutual.

"I got a lot of respect for Jalen. He's been a great competitor since I got there to Alabama. He's been a special player since I've been there, and he's been a special player throughout his entire college career," Tagovailoa said, via NFL.com.

They're now two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, leading their 5-1 teams against each other in this week's marquee game. Whether rivals or teammates, they share a special bond.