The NFL and NFL Players Association have been working together to investigate the events culminating in the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play after suffering a potential concussion. That work may be finished by tomorrow night.

As reported earlier today by Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, the investigation could be completed as early as Thursday. Per the report, the NFL wants to complete the process before the commencement of the midweek game between the Colts and Broncos.

It makes sense. If, as believed, the concussion protocol will be revised, it makes sense to implement the changes before any Week Five games are played.

The new protocol is expected to eliminate any exceptions when it comes to a player who exhibits “gross motor stability.” Whatever the reason, a player with that kind of impairment will be removed from play for the rest of the game.

It remains to be seen whether the league and the union find fault as it relates to the implementation of the current protocol. Already, the NFLPA has terminated the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant involved in the case. Others could face consequences, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The league has vowed to be transparent regarding the findings of the investigation. Then again, the league was transparent about the Cameron Brate situation from Sunday night. Transparent, but grossly inaccurate.

Tua Tagovailoa investigation could be finished by Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk