Tua Tagovailoa’s improvement is evident at Miami Dolphins training camp

Tua Tagovailoa is heading into his second season in the NFL after being drafted No. 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL draft, but it feels like he’s been in the league for years.

Though he appeared in 10 games in his rookie season, NFL fans and analysts have been quick to judge the former Crimson Tide star.

While most highly drafted quarterbacks get at least two seasons worth of play to prove themselves, Tagovailoa got nine starts.

He remained quiet over the offseason, occasionally posting a picture or video of him training. However, now that training camp is here, reports from inside the practices make their way to Twitter, and it’s looking like Tagovailoa is exceeding expectations.

i made a quick video with some @tua highlights from the first few days of #dolphins training camp. pic.twitter.com/t3X64gXRYr — josh houtz (@houtz) July 30, 2021

This video by @Houtz mashes up all the videos shared to Dolphins social media accounts. Tua’s arm appears to be on a different level this season.

Over the east two days of training camp, various reports from the inside detail numerous touchdown passes, deep completions and elite movement from Tagovailoa.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the former Alabama star quarterback as his sophomore season in the NFL is just weeks away.

