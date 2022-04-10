Tua Tagovailoa had a very relatable reaction to seeing Dan Marino

With all that’s been going on around Miami Gardens this offseason between hirings, firings and player transactions, there hasn’t been a lot heard from starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

There have been numerous videos of the Dolphins’ signal-caller working out with wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. and others, but he hasn’t given many interviews since new head coach Mike McDaniel was brought in.

However, at Tagovailoa’s “Luau with Tua” charity event on Saturday, he finally spoke to the media, and during his interview, he spotted legendary Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, and he reacted like most Dolphins fans and football fans would’ve.

Tua is literally all of us seeing Dan Marino😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KQkmcb61Ex — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) April 10, 2022

It’s good to know that even the players get just as flustered as the rest of us seeing some of the best to ever play the game.

