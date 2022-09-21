Tua Tagovailoa had very on-brand reaction to winning Offensive Player of the Week

On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was recognized as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tagovailoa threw for 426 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. He also completed 72% of his pass attempts. Those numbers rivaled those of Dan Marino in Dolphins’ single-game records.

After their first practice of the week, Tagovailoa spoke with the media and shared his reaction to receiving the honor.

“It was cool,” Tagovailoa said. “That’s my first one, but I’ve said this in many other interviews that individual success is only done within team success. If we never won that game, if the defense never did what they did, if our offense didn’t go and put points on the board none of that would’ve been possible.”

This was a reaction everyone probably expected from Tagovailoa. Whenever he’s speaking, he’s willing to spread the praise around to his teammates and coaches, and, if it’s something negative, he puts the blame on himself.

Those are just two of the great signs of Tagovailoa’s leadership.

List

NFL Week 3: Reasons to watch each game

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire