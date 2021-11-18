In this article:

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had his first full practice since Oct. 29.

The team upgraded him from a limited participant Wednesday.

Tagovailoa fractured his left middle finger and missed two starts, though he finished up last week’s game after Jacoby Brissett was injured.

Coach Brian Flores said earlier this week that Tagovailoa is expected to start Sunday.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell (toe) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (quad) went from not practicing Wednesday to limited participation Thursday.

The rest of the team’s report remained unchanged: Safety Brandon Jones (ankle) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (back) still were limited.

Brissett (knee) was a full participant again Thursday.

Tua Tagovailoa has a full practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk