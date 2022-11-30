Tua Tagovailoa has full participation Wednesday despite ankle injury

Tua Tagovailoa didn’t finish Sunday’s game against the Texans, but only because the Dolphins had such a big lead over the Texans. Miami was up 30-0 at halftime and 30-6 when Tagovailoa was replaced by Skylar Thompson in the third quarter.

The starting quarterback’s injured ankle appears fine as Tagovailoa was on the practice report as a full participant Wednesday.

Offensive tackles Terron Armstead (pectoral) and Austin Jackson (ankle) did not practice. Neither is expected to play against the 49ers this week, though the Dolphins have yet to rule out Armstead after calling his injury “game to game.”

“Terron Armstead continues to impress me as an individual, a professional and a teammate,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I can tell you one thing that I’m certain of: If there’s a way that he can be on the field and play in December against a playoff team, he lives for that moment. And as long as there’s nothing keeping him from hurting his team or himself, he’ll be out there. But you can rest assured that he’ll do everything possible. And if he’s unable to go, it’ll be because it would put himself and his teammates in harm’s way.”

Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (rest) and running back Myles Gaskin (shoulder/ankle) also didn’t practice.

Inside linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) were limited.

Mostert is expected to return this week after missing Sunday’s game.

