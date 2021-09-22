Tua Tagovailoa fractured ribs during game vs. Bills, will miss Week 3

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the team's Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to fractured ribs. Dolphins coach Brian Flores confirmed Tagovailoa would miss Sunday's game, but could be back sooner than expected.

Tagovailoa experienced the injury during the team's Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa took a big hit while trying to convert a fourth down in the first quarter of the contest. He was carted off the field an unable to return. The Dolphins lost the game 35-0.

X-rays didn't reveal Tagovailoa's fractures initially. The fractures were discovered after additional testing.

Brian Flores said Tua Tagovailoa is ruled out this week. He has fractured ribs. Jacoby Brissett will start vs. Raiders. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 22, 2021

With Tagovailoa out, Jacoby Brissett will be the team's starter.

Tua Tagovailoa wants to play with fractured ribs

Brissett's opportunity may not last long. Despite the injury, Tagovailoa wants to play in Week 3. The Dolphins believe that's a bad idea, and will keep Tagovailoa on the sideline for at least one week.

Flores said they are taking it “week to week” with Tua. Not a season-ender but they are trying to save him from himself. Tua wants to play. There was optimism after initial tests but they ran more & fracture was revealed.



Reid Sinnett is the backup. They aren’t thinking about IR — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 22, 2021

After that, the Dolphins will treat Tagovailoa on a week-to-week basis. It's possible he could return when the Dolphins take on the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 3.

Through two games, Tagovailoa completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 215 yards. He added 1 touchdown and 1 interception in the team's Week 1 win over the New England Patriots.