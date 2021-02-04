Tua Tagovailoa on Fitzmagic, Alabama wideouts, and his new foundation

Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon goes 1-on-1 with the Dolphins quarterback. The rookie QB dives in on his relationship with Ryan Fitzpatrick, and what he thinks of the possibilities of his former college teammates DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle joining him in Miami. Tua also talks about how he plans to give back to communities in Hawaii, Tuscaloosa, and Miami with his new foundation. Tagovailoa joined Yahoo Sports thanks to his partnership with Truist, and official retail bank of the NFL.