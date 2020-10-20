Tua Tagovailoa to make first NFL start vs. Rams in Week 8

Cameron DaSilva

The Los Angeles Rams will get the chance to welcome Tua Tagovailoa to the NFL in his first career start less than two weeks from now. On Tuesday, it was reported that the Dolphins are naming Tagovailoa their starting quarterback moving forward, replacing the veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Dolphins have a bye in Week 7 but will return to action in Week 8 against the Rams – Tagovailoa’s first scheduled start. He’ll have two weeks to prepare for Brandon Staley’s defense, but there’s nothing easy about facing Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey in your first-ever start as a professional quarterback.


Rams-Dolphins will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, so at least Tagovailoa will be at home for his first start. But Donald and Ramsey will be on the other side as a welcoming committee for the rookie quarterback.

That didn’t go unnoticed by fans on Twitter, either, with many pointing out the challenge ahead for the former Alabama star.