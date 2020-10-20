Tua Tagovailoa to make first NFL start vs. Rams in Week 8

The Los Angeles Rams will get the chance to welcome Tua Tagovailoa to the NFL in his first career start less than two weeks from now. On Tuesday, it was reported that the Dolphins are naming Tagovailoa their starting quarterback moving forward, replacing the veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Dolphins have a bye in Week 7 but will return to action in Week 8 against the Rams – Tagovailoa’s first scheduled start. He’ll have two weeks to prepare for Brandon Staley’s defense, but there’s nothing easy about facing Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey in your first-ever start as a professional quarterback.

The Dolphins are moving to Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, source confirms (@AdamSchefter 1st on it). Tagovailoa will make his first start after Miami's bye, at home against the Rams. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 20, 2020





Rams-Dolphins will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, so at least Tagovailoa will be at home for his first start. But Donald and Ramsey will be on the other side as a welcoming committee for the rookie quarterback.

That didn’t go unnoticed by fans on Twitter, either, with many pointing out the challenge ahead for the former Alabama star.

Tua's first start will come against Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and the No. 4 pass defense in the NFL. — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) October 20, 2020





I’m glad Tua is starting…but why they got this man starting against A. Donald and Ramsey? — ✊🏽 (@S1class_) October 20, 2020





Feet to the fire. Tua gets to play against Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey in his first NFL start lol — Christian Lawver (@ChristianLawver) October 20, 2020





Dolphins tripping. You gonna Have Tua first game against the Rams with Donald and Ramsey ? — Ric Flair (@nolan803) October 20, 2020





Tua’s first start really gonna be vs Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey pic.twitter.com/SgOGxvuR3b — sweet lou. (@louie_louiee_) October 20, 2020





First up for Tua…Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. Nice — Khaze (@KhazeRE) October 20, 2020



