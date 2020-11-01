It’s Tua time. For his first drive in the NFL, it was turnover time.

After getting the snap in shotgun formation on second and seven during Miami’s opening drive of the game, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fumbled after being hit in the hand by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd recovered. Three plays later, the Rams scored on a four-yard run by receiver Robert Woods.

Tua will have plenty more chances today. But it was not the welcome to the NFL that he and Miami fans were hoping for, obviously.

Tua Tagovailoa’s first drive doesn’t end well originally appeared on Pro Football Talk