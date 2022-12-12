Tua Tagovailoa finds Tyreek Hill for 60-yard touchdown

Tua Tagovailoa was having a brutal game passing the football Sunday at SoFit.

He completed 3 of his first 17 passes and was out of sync all night.

Then, Tagovailoa opted to go deep to the speediest receiver in the game, Tyreek Hill, and the connection turned into a 60-yard Miami Dolphins touchdown.

Of course, it helps when Michael Davis falls on the coverage.

The Dolphins trailed 17-14 after the PAT.

That 🐆 speed is tough to handle 📺: #MIAvsLAC on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Fjz0sbDEsG pic.twitter.com/fQG9e76WYV — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire