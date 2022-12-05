Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s 33-17 loss to the 49ers with an ankle injury after being strip-sacked by 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa in the fourth quarter and he provided a bit of an update about his condition after the game.

Tagovailoa said, via David Furones of the Miami Herald, that he’s feeling “as good as I can be after a game.” He added that he expects to have further assessments of his ankle on Monday and during the week.

Tagovailoa was on the injury report during the week with an ankle issue, but he was a full participant in all three of the team’s practices.

The Dolphins will be in Los Angeles to face the Chargers next Sunday night.

Tua Tagovailoa feels “as good as I can be after a game” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk