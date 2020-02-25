Tua Tagovailoa expects full medical clearance, and that's great news for the Redskins

INDIANAPOLIS -- Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expects to be fully cleared by his team of doctors on March 9th, and with that news, expect the NFL Draft to turn into full TuaMania.

The former Crimson Tide passer spoke on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine and displayed a unique blend of sincerity and humbleness rarely seen in NFL players, let alone quarterbacks. Tagovailoa did his best to avoid talking about himself, complimented the only QB that seems likely to be drafted higher in Joe Burrow and explained that he will be thrilled by whatever NFL team selects him.

It was an impressive performance from a player that many scouts have described as a stud "both on and off the field."

On the field, Tua was phenomenal. In three years at Alabama, he threw for nearly 7,500 yards with 87 touchdowns against just 11 interceptions while completing 69 percent of his passes. Injuries are the only concern for Tagovailoa, but they're a significant concern. That's why the medical clearance will mean so much, followed by his personal Pro Day in early April.

For Washington, any and all news about Tua is great news.

The Redskins hold the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft, and the more interest drives up around Tua, the more valuable the second overall pick becomes. It remains entirely possible Washington will take Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young at No. 2, but if a team gets desperate for Tua, a trade offer could get wild.

After drafting Dwayne Haskins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, it seems unlikely the Redskins would again take a quarterback in 2020. It's not impossible, as Arizona proved last year, but it is unlikely.

No matter what happens, good news for Tua is good news for the Redskins.

