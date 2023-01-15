Tua Tagovailoa expected to return to Miami as the starting QB in 2023

The Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills later today in the first round of the playoffs, but they will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagavailoa has had a string of concussions throughout the year and the Dolphins’ medical staff has proceeded with the utmost caution.

Even prior to the concussions, Tagovailoa has had a history of injuries in the college and NFL so there have been some questions regarding his future from that perspective. The Dolphins have also been rumored to have been in pursuit of Tom Brady in recent years, but the Dolphins put it all to rest today when ESPN NFL Senior Analyst Adam Schefter reported that Tua will be back as the starter in 2023.

When the former Crimson Tide signal caller was on the field in 2022 he was outstanding and did enough to earn the trust of the Dolphins’ management for another year.

Another offseason with Mike McDaniel, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will only do good things for Tua.

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return as the Dolphins' starting QB next season, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/7iO7Zh4CNx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2023

