Tua Tagovailoa exits team’s injury report

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has spent much of this season on the practice report. He was off it Thursday.

Tagovailoa was a full participant Wednesday but was listed with a left hand injury.

Only four weeks this season has Tagovailoa not shown up on the practice report. He also has had back and ankle injuries and a concussion.

Tagovailoa returned to game action last week after missing two games with his head injury.

The Dolphins added offensive lineman Rob Hunt to the report with a hip injury that limited him, and punter Thomas Morstead missed practice with an illness.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) and safety Clayton Fejedelem (groin) returned to limited work Thursday after not practicing Wednesday.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same.

Linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), tight end Tanner Conner (knee), cornerback Keion Crossen (knee), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), right tackle Greg Little (Achilles), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand/ankle), quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb), receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand) again were limited.

