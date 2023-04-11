Tua Tagovailoa excited about where things are headed after a productive offseason

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s offseason workouts have included jiu-jitsu lessons to help protect him against hits to his head. But that isn’t all he has done.

Tagovailoa, who the Dolphins listed at 6-foot-1, 217 pounds last season, has gained muscle since the end of last season.

“Offseason training’s been good,” Tagovailoa said Monday, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Been working on strength in many areas and been chipping away at things that I felt like I needed to work on to get to where I feel I can get to in the later parts of the season.”

Tagovailoa missed the final three games of the season, including the postseason loss to the Bills, with a head injury. He missed two games earlier in the season, too.

But he threw 25 touchdowns, eight interceptions and posted a 105.5 passer rating in the 13 games he did play.

The Dolphins have improved their team this season with the additions of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“I’m very excited,” Tagovailoa said. “I think our entire team is excited to get back out there, get to meet a lot of the newer guys. A lot of the newer guys getting to meet a lot of the guys that have been in this system for a whole year now.”

The Dolphins’ voluntary offseason program begins next Monday.

