Tua Tagovailoa dressed for Sunday’s game against the Texans, but he did not play because of the injured finger on his throwing hand. He was expected to throw Monday, coach Brian Flores said earlier in the day.

The Dolphins held only walkthrough, but they estimate the starting quarterback would have been limited.

Tagovailoa has missed four games this season, missing three on injured reserve with fractured ribs.

Center Greg Mancz (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant, and linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), cornerback Elijah Campbell (toe) and safety Brandon Jones (ankle) received limited designations.

Tua Tagovailoa estimated as limited participant Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk