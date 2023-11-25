Advertisement

Tua Tagovailoa downplays chunk ripped out of his right arm on Friday

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been healthy all year. Until Black Friday, when he suffered a cut on his right arm.

The word "cut" doesn't do it justice. It was a giant chunk of flesh missing from his arm. That somehow didn't bleed.

Tua seemed to be oblivious to it, despite the fact that it's gotta hurt. After the 34-13 win over the Jets, he talked about it.

"I didn’t notice it happen until I came to the sideline," Tagovailoa said. "That’s probably due to adrenaline. But, getting to the sideline and one of the guys came up to me and said, ‘Dude, you’ve got a big gash on your arm.’ So we got Kyle [Johnston] to try to get it cleaned up and then patch it up so we could go back in . . . . But, it’s what comes with the game. Everyone comes out of the game with nicks and bruises."

It wasn't a nick. It was a giant, non-bleeding chunk of flesh missing from his arm.

The team put a large bandage on it, and Tua didn't miss a beat. Surely, it will need to be stitched. And it also will need to be cleaned out, thoroughly.