Tua Tagovailoa doubtful for Dolphins vs. Jets, Ryan Fitzpatrick likely to start

The Dolphins will likely be without Tua Tagovailoa when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Tagovailoa has been downgraded to doubtful for Miami’s Week 12 matchup after injuring his left thumb in practice on Wednesday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo. With Tagovailoa unlikely to play, Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to start for the first time since the Dolphins defeated New York, 21-0, in Week 6. Fitzpatrick shined in that game, throwing for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jets also made a pair of injury-related moves on Saturday, adding Jimmy Murray to the active roster and placing Patrick Onwuasor on injured reserve. New York is dealing with quite a few injuries along its offensive line, as Chuma Edoga (ankle) and George Fant (knee/ankle) are doubtful for Sunday’s game. Connor McDermott is expected to start at right tackle.

Murray has jumped back and forth between the Jets’ practice squad and active roster in 2020, appearing on New York’s gameday roster five times. However, Murray has yet to play in a game for the Jets this season.

Onwuasor was activated from injured reserve on Nov. 18 after suffering a non-contact knee injury in training camp. The veteran linebacker played only eight special teams snaps against the Chargers last weekend before injuring his hamstring.